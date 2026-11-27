Srinagar: Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Srinagar has refused to stay the November 29 examination for police sub-inspector (PSI) posts in Jammu and Kashmir Police after candidates sought a deferment over the alleged irregularities during the recently-held Finance Accounts Assistants (FAA) examinations.
"In the absence of a detailed response from the respondents (including JKSSB), and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the allegations, we are not inclined to grant, at this stage, the interim relief sought by the applicants for staying all further proceedings pursuant to the FAA examination dated 15.11.2026, including declaration of its result and finalisation of the selection list, or for postponement of the JKSSB Sub-Inspector examination scheduled for 29.11.2026," the CAT Srinagar bench observed in its order passed on Thursday.
The FAA and PSI examinations are conducted by the same recruitment body, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).
The applicants have claimed that on the day (November 15) the FAA examination for 600 posts was held, three FIRs were registered at Police Station Domana, Jammu, concerning alleged organised cheating at different examination locations.
They also claimed that, during a press briefing conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on November 22, it was disclosed that 20 people, including six government employees, had been arrested in connection with the alleged malpractice and that two candidates had been found cheating using electronic devices during the examination.
Demanding an independent inquiry into the matter, the applicants in their plea contend that despite those developments and the ongoing investigation, the respondent Board declared the examination uncompromised without disclosing any comprehensive or independent assessment of the examination process.
The bench comprising Justice Ritu Tagore and Prasant Kumar said the larger issue regarding the nature and extent of the alleged irregularities, as well as the adequacy of the measures adopted by the respondents, would require consideration after the respondents place their detailed stand on record.
The bench directed the official respondents to ensure preservation of all relevant physical and electronic records pertaining to the Finance Accounts Assistants (FAA) examination held on November 15, including OMR sheets, available CCTV footage, biometric records, questionpaper custody records and examination-centre logs.
The CAT bench gave four week's time to the respondents to submit their response to the application.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.