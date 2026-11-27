"In the absence of a detailed response from the respondents (including JKSSB), and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the allegations, we are not inclined to grant, at this stage, the interim relief sought by the applicants for staying all further proceedings pursuant to the FAA examination dated 15.11.2026, including declaration of its result and finalisation of the selection list, or for postponement of the JKSSB Sub-Inspector examination scheduled for 29.11.2026," the CAT Srinagar bench observed in its order passed on Thursday.