Centenarian doctor donates body for medical studies
Dr Sushiladevi Basavannappa Ramannavar(100), a resident of Basavanagar in Bailhongal, president of the Dr Ramannavar Charitable Trust and a centenarian Ayurvedic physician, has given meaning to her life even in death by donating her body according to her final wish.
Her body was donated through the Dr Ramannavar Charitable Trust, Bailhongal, to KLE Shri B M Kankanawadi Ayurvedic Medical College, Shahapur, Belagavi for academic and research purposes.
Through the Dr Ramannavar Charitable Trust, she actively organised numerous awareness programmes across the state and outside the state to eliminate misconceptions and superstitions surrounding eye donation, skin donation, body donation, and organ donation. Dr Sushiladevi Ramannavar is survived by three sons, three daughters, and a large number of relatives and well-wishers.
Her elder son Dr Mahantesh Basavannappa Ramannavar is a Professor and head of Anatomy dept at KLE's BMK Ayurvedic Medical College, Belagavi.
