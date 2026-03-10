Centenarian doctor donates body for medical studies

Dr Sushiladevi Basavannappa Ramannavar(100), a resident of Basavanagar in Bailhongal, president of the Dr Ramannavar Charitable Trust and a centenarian Ayurvedic physician, has given meaning to her life even in death by donating her body according to her final wish.

Her body was donated through the Dr Ramannavar Charitable Trust, Bailhongal, to KLE Shri B M Kankanawadi Ayurvedic Medical College, Shahapur, Belagavi for academic and research purposes.