Census 2027 will determine Ladakh's developmental trajectory, future prospects: Kavinder Gupta

Leh/Jammu: Marking the beginning of the preparations for the 2027 Census in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurated the Directorate of Census Operations in Leh on Tuesday and said the exercise will determine the Union Territory's developmental trajectory and future prospects.

The Union Cabinet, on December 12, 2025, approved an outlay of Rs 11,718 crore for conducting the Census 2027, which will include caste enumeration for the first time.

Gupta emphasised the significance of the upcoming Census for Ladakh, stressing that despite the Union Territory's limited population scattered across a vast and challenging geographical expanse, accurate data compilation must be ensured with a focus on transparency and efficiency, as it will directly shape the region's development and future prospects.