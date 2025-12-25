Census 2027 Phase-I pre-test ends, April 2026 rollout planned

Further, the provision of technical manpower at the charge, district and state level will also result in capacity building as the nature of the job will be related to digital data handling, monitoring and coordination. This will also help in the future employment prospects of these persons. The enumerators, generally government teachers appointed by the state governments, will be doing the field work of the Census in addition to their regular duties. Other Census functionaries at the sub-district, district and state levels will also be appointed by the state and district administration.

As per the government, the current endeavour would be to make available the coming Census data at the shortest possible time across the country and efforts will also be made to disseminate Census results with more customised visualisation tools. It further states about the data sharing to all, up to the lowest administrative unit, such as the village and ward level.

