Cells to certificates: Surat jail inmates honoured for clearing Classes 10 and 12 board exams

Surat: Gujarat Director General of Police (CID Crime and Prisons) K L N Rao said on Thursday education is the greatest means of improving life as he honoured inmates of Surat's Lajpore Central Jail, who recently cleared board exams, during a visit to the facility.
The senior IPS officer conducted a comprehensive review of administration, security arrangements, and ongoing welfare initiatives for inmates at the jail during the visit and subsequent meeting with officers and staff, an official release stated.
Rao gave suggestions to make the administrative processes at the prison more robust and smooth. He inspected various sections of the jail and reviewed facilities provided to inmates, including educational and rehabilitation programmes, said the release.
The prisoners who succeeded in the board examinations of Classes 10 and 12 by studying hard and maintaining a positive attitude during their incarceration were awarded certificates by Rao, it said.
Addressing the inmates, he emphasized that education is the greatest means of improving life.
The top cop encouraged inmates to continue their positive efforts and reintegrate into society with dignity after completing their sentences, contributing constructively to the community.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.