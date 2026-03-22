Celebration of art where all are invited

The academy draws on a rotating pool of over 40 teachers who are paid an honorarium. Among them is Tiruvarur V Dhanapalan, a musician and singer who taught in Chennai for years before returning. “I have trained multiple artistes who now perform on television. I am training these kids with the hope of giving them a stage to shine,” says Dhanapalan.

“For many people, training in the arts is a continuation of family and cultural traditions,” said Aathi Uthaya Kumar, District Coordinator of DEEP. The academy’s goal is to increase participation from government students in the Kalai Thiruvizha, preparing them not just to attend but to compete and win.

The academy has also become a space where families learn together. Femina Shalad, a makeup artist, fumbles through the tabs for “Happy Birthday” on the guitar while her 11-year-old son, Alston Ben Chayil, stands beside her holding a notebook of guitar notes.

The art forms span the breadth of Tamil performing traditions. Karagam, Bharatanatyam, classical and freestyle forms, Zumba, and Silambam are all being taught here while folksongs, classical, and Villupaatu find takers too. Theatre offerings range from drama and Therukoothu to puppet shows, mimicry, and Iyal Isai Nadagam. Instruments taught include the Pambai, Udukkai, Parai, Mridangam, Thavil, Tabla, Nadaswaram, Pullanguzhal, harmonium, keyboard, violin, guitar, Veena, and drums. For Alamelu and for several other homemakers, whose days have long revolved around household routines, music has helped them discover a part of themselves beyond the four corners of the home.

(Edited by Srestha Choudhury)