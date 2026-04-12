Celebrating plates and palate

A heap of snow-like grated coconut, the greens of curry leaves, and the crimson dried chillies — this kitchen palette mirrors a commonality and fragrances from the past. A past interspersed with war, a longing for homeland,a feeling of belongingness and familiarity.

For Lakshmi S, a mental health professional at BALM, Kovalam, who has spent two decades in the island country of Sri Lanka, the bonds of shared culture with Tamil Nadu reminds her of the remnants of food memories. W hile she had the best of two cuisines — Tamil and Sinhalese — she observed striking similarities in the cooking styles. She notes, “There is shared affinity through rice and curry, an abundant use of coconut, curry leaves and more. Rice as the staple grain is transformed into puttu or pittu, idiyappam or idiappa, and appam or appa across cultures. The choice of curry powders used accentuates the region.”