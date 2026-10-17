Chief of Defence Staff interacts with students at Gurugram school

Gurugram: Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani interacted with students of a school here and shared experiences and lessons from his journey in the armed forces.
He emphasised the importance of taking responsibility, remaining curious, working together and using one's abilities to contribute to the greater good during his interaction at Satya School, Gurugram.
The CDS encouraged students to see leadership not simply as a position, but as something reflected in everyday actions and choices, a statement said.
The interaction gave students an opportunity to engage directly with the CDS, ask questions and hear first-hand his perspectives on leadership, service and personal responsibility, a spokesperson of the school said.
Speaking on the occasion, Manisha Malhotra, Director-Principal, Satya School, said, "We are deeply grateful to General Raja Subramani for sharing his time and wisdom with our students. For our students to hear from a leader who has devoted his life to the nation, and to see the values of Satya (School) come alive through his example, is an experience they will carry with them."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.