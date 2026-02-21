Anil Chauhan connects with youth during Garhwal University visit

Srinagar: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, along with his wife Anupama Chauhan, arrived at the auditorium located at the Chauras campus of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University on Saturday.

He was accorded a traditional welcome by the university administration and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets. During his visit to Garhwal University, he will interact with students at the medical college in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, CDS General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru, reaffirming the Armed Forces' commitment to strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing.



The visit highlighted the growing synergy between the military and India's defence industry, driving innovation and capability development in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and securing the nation's future in the aerospace sector.



In a post on X, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff shared, "General Anil Chauhan CDS visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited @HALHQBLR, reaffirming the Armed Forces' firm commitment to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing."