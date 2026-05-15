CCPA cracks down on misleading coaching ads, fines motion education Rs 10 lakh, CLC Rs 5 Lakh

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Friday imposed penalties on two major coaching institutes -- Motion Education Private Limited and Career Line Coaching (CLC) -- for allegedly publishing misleading advertisements and indulging in unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The consumer watchdog levied a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Motion Education Private Limited and Rs 5 lakh on Career Line Coaching (CLC), Sikar, after finding that both institutes made exaggerated claims about student success in IIT-JEE and NEET examinations while concealing crucial details regarding the actual courses attended by successful candidates.