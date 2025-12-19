CCI takes cognizance of information filed against IndiGo, to probe issue of flight disruptions

Earlier on Thursday, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers had told employees that the airline has emerged stronger after a challenging period, saying "the worst is behind us as operations stabilised and the carrier restored its network to 2,200 flights". In an internal message, Elbers praised employees across functions for standing united during recent disruptions.

"Dear IndiGo colleagues, through the storm, we are finding our wings again. The worst is behind us. These last two weeks have been very challenging for all of us," he said, thanking pilots, cabin crew, airport staff, operations control and customer service teams for their support.



Referring to steps taken since December 9, Elbers said IndiGo had stabilised operations and rapidly rebuilt capacity. "After that, we restored our network to 2200 flights today. Given our scale and complexity, recovering from such a situation in a short time is a testament to our teamwork and the strength of our operating principles," he said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had earlier this month taken rapid and decisive steps to address the disruption caused by the recent IndiGo operational crisis and to ensure that passengers do not face continued inconvenience.