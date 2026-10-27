CCI Recruitment 2026: To hire 41 professional and administrative posts

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is all set to hire a total of 41 people for professional and administrative positions on deputation as it looks to boost manpower.

Individuals will be hired for positions at both CCI and its investigation arm, the Director General (DG) office, according to public notices.

The regulator keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors in the marketplace as well as works to promote fair competition.

At the DG office, people for two Additional Director General positions and seven Joint Director General posts will be hired on a deputation basis.

Also, 12 posts of Deputy Director General are to be filled apart from 8 positions on the administrative side, including that of Deputy Director General (CS) and Assistant Director General (CS).

"Applicants must be employees of the All India Services or Central Civil Services or Autonomous Organisations or Regulatory Authorities or Universities or Academic or Research Institutions etc. of Central/ State Governments," one of the public notices said.

A total of 12 posts will be filled on a deputation basis at the CCI.

These include 1 post each of Director (Eco), Joint Director (FA) and Deputy Director (FA), apart from 2 positions of Deputy Director (FA).

The appointments will be for a period of three years, subject to satisfactory performance.

CCI has been grappling with a manpower shortage for a long time. Last year, a Parliamentary panel flagged that 42 per cent of the regulator's 195 sanctioned posts were vacant.

With inputs of PTI