CBSE’s two-Indian-language rule sparks concern over future of foreign languages

MANGAALURU: The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to make two Indian languages compulsory from Class IX has effectively pushed foreign languages such as French, Spanish, and German out of classrooms, triggering panic among parents, students, and school managements.

The May 15 CBSE circular mandating a three-language formula— two Indian languages and one foreign language— has forced several schools to ask students currently studying French or Spanish to switch to Kannada, Sanskrit, or another Indian language from the coming academic year. Many schools, which had introduced foreign languages from Class VI onwards, are now planning to discontinue them altogether.