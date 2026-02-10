CBSE’s On-Screen Marking Explained: How digital evaluation is changing class 12 results

In an examination system where even one mark can change a student’s academic path, accuracy in evaluation is crucial. Understanding this, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started shifting gradually to on-screen marking.

With an aim to reduce human error, ensure consistency, and speed up result preparation, the CBSE has decided to introduce "On-Screen Marking (OSM)" for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. However, the evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026.

How CBSE sees on-screen marking improving evaluation

Elimination of totalling errors Automated coordination, reducing manual intervention Faster evaluation with wider teacher participation Savings in transportation time and costs Teachers can remain in their schools and continue regular duies Post-result verification of marks will no longer be required Reduced manpower requirement for verification Opportunity for all schools to contribute to the evaluation Involvement of teachers from all affiliated schools globally Environmentally sustainable digital evaluation

CBSE mandates system and connectivity standards for schools

The board has directed all schools to ensure adequate digital infrastructure and technological readiness for smooth implementation of on-screen marking. In the guidelines, CBSE has directed schools to have a computer lab with public static IP, Adobe Reader, reliable internet connectivity (minimum 2 Mbps) and uninterrupted power supply. Schools have also been asked to have a PC/laptop with Windows 0S 8 or above, 4 GB RAM or above and 1 GB free space on C:/ drive.

CBSE’s roadmap for effective on-screen marking rollout

To ensure smooth implementation, CBSE has issued an OSM action plan. The board will allow all teachers with OASIS IDs to log in and familiarise themselves with the system. It will also conduct multiple dry runs for practice, conduct training programs to familiarise themselves with the system, set up a call center for troubleshooting, and release instructional videos for better understanding.

This year, CBSE is also gearing up to conduct the Class 10 board exams twice a year. In the second session, which will be held in May, students can re-write the Class 10 exam in three subjects to improve their performance. However, the first set of exams, which is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 10, is mandatory.