CBSE’s new language and evaluation policies spark concern among parents and schools

KOCHI: A seemingly hurried implementation of new policies like the three-language and on-screen marking (OSM) systems by the CBSE has turned academics into a messy affair for students, parents, and school management associations alike.

The situation is such that these key stakeholders have written to the board, seeking a reconsideration of the policies. Parents and students have also filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, challenging CBSE’s new policy mandating the learning of three languages for Class 9 students.

This is happening even as the board is drawing flak for the glitches associated with the OSM evaluation system, which has left lakhs of students anxious about their eligibility for higher education due to a serious drop in percentages.