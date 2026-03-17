CBSE cracks down on social media posts by Class 10, 12 exam evaluators

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday warned teachers involved in the Class X and Class XII evaluation process of strict disciplinary action for sharing misleading information on social media. The Board observed that some evaluators were posting opinions and experiences online, which could trigger confusion and rumours among students and stakeholders.



A circular was issued on March 16, in which the CBSE has directed school principals to ensure that evaluators refrain from discussing the board exam marking process on public platforms. The Board emphasised that the evaluation of answer scripts is a highly confidential task governed by strict protocols that must be upheld to maintain the system's dignity.



The circular issued said that sharing any misleading information, experiences, or opinions related to the evaluation on public platforms is strictly prohibited. Any attempt to spread rumours or misrepresent facts on social media is a violation of professional conduct and may invite disciplinary action.