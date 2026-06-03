CBSE verification and re-evaluation portal handles heavy traffic

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that its verification and re-evaluation portal is witnessing unprecedented activity, with nearly 14,000 concurrent users accessing the system and more than 28,000 successful submissions recorded as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the portal has been upgraded to handle the surge in demand, following extensive feedback from students.

Among the improvements introduced are extended session time limits, aimed at reducing disruptions and enhancing the overall user experience.

The CBSE headquarters confirmed that technical teams are maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of the platform to ensure it remains secure, reliable, and student-friendly.