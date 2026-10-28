CBSE unveils 6,000 sq ft experience centre in Delhi featuring 21 interactive exhibits

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened an Experience Centre at its integrated office complex in Dwarka, New Delhi, with 21 exhibits across 12 zones designed to give students an interactive introduction to education, science, technology and career choices.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the 6,000-square-foot facility on October 27. He called for a shift away from rote learning and an excessive focus on examination scores, saying schools should give greater attention to students’ individual interests, abilities and capacity to apply what they learn.
Joshi said the centre reflected the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates experiential and holistic learning. He stressed that students should observe and experiment with scientific concepts rather than rely only on textbook explanations.
From ancient learning centres to digital classrooms
The visit begins with Shiksha Ki Kahani, a short film narrated through a representational voice of the river Saraswati. It traces the development of education in India, from the gurukul system and learning centres such as Nalanda to contemporary schools and digital classrooms.
Another section documents CBSE’s institutional history through photographs and archival material, including records dating back to 1935. The display examines the board’s role in the development of school education.
The centre also features a visual and interactive geological timeline covering the history of the Earth over millions of years.
Career exploration, holograms and examination stress
Career guidance is a key part of the facility. Exhibits titled Career Explorer, Future of Professions and Magic Mirror: Future You are designed to help students explore different occupations and consider how work may change in the coming years.
The centre also features holographic interactions with public figures, including Dr BR Ambedkar, former President APJ Abdul Kalam, cricketer Kapil Dev and mountaineer Arunima Sinha. The installations introduce visitors to their lives and contributions through conversation-style interactions.
A separate kiosk draws on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book Exam Warriors. Through activities such as Let’s Celebrate Exams, Untangle the Tangle and Your Exam, Your Methods, it focuses on examination stress, confidence, revision and approaches to preparing for tests.
The final section, Eduverse, uses motion-based interaction and multisensory elements to take visitors through environments ranging from forests, oceans and the Himalayas to the Moon and other planets. It presents natural systems as interconnected and encourages visitors to consider their relationship with the environment.
Visitors can use radio-frequency identification (RFID)-enabled smart cards to interact with exhibits, take part in activities and access personalised takeaways and game-based leaderboards. The system adds an individualised element to the visit, allowing students to engage with displays rather than simply observe them.
Centre aligns with NEP 2020’s emphasis on practical learning
NEP 2020 calls for reducing dependence on rote learning and examinations as the primary measure of achievement. It places greater emphasis on conceptual understanding, critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving and experiential learning.
The CBSE Experience Centre offers one setting in which students can engage with these ideas outside the conventional classroom. Its exhibits combine educational history, scientific information, career exploration and interactive technology.
However, the extent to which the facility reaches students will depend on how schools are able to incorporate visits into their academic schedules and whether students from different regions and economic backgrounds can access it.
Government plans 50,000 additional Atal Tinkering Labs
At the inauguration, Joshi referred to the role of Atal Tinkering Labs in encouraging innovation and scientific thinking among students. He said 10,000 such labs were operational across the country and that the government had decided to establish another 50,000.
Atal Tinkering Labs are part of the Atal Innovation Mission, which promotes innovation and entrepreneurship. The labs provide school students with opportunities to work with equipment and technologies and develop solutions through experimentation.
Joshi also referred to the recently launched Seva First Innovation Challenge, linking practical experimentation and problem-solving with the development of future innovators. He said students would need knowledge, skills and values suited to changing requirements in technology, manufacturing and other sectors.
The new centre adds an interactive facility to CBSE’s headquarters at a time when education policy is placing greater emphasis on learning beyond textbooks. Its reach and use by schools will determine how much of that approach students experience in practice.