CBSE unveils 6,000 sq ft experience centre in Delhi featuring 21 interactive exhibits

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened an Experience Centre at its integrated office complex in Dwarka, New Delhi, with 21 exhibits across 12 zones designed to give students an interactive introduction to education, science, technology and career choices.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the 6,000-square-foot facility on October 27. He called for a shift away from rote learning and an excessive focus on examination scores, saying schools should give greater attention to students’ individual interests, abilities and capacity to apply what they learn.

Joshi said the centre reflected the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates experiential and holistic learning. He stressed that students should observe and experiment with scientific concepts rather than rely only on textbook explanations.