CBSE to roll out Global Curriculum from UAE in April 2026

In April 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce its Global Curriculum to affiliated schools outside India, starting with those in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf nations.

The initiative aims to integrate international learning standards with India’s educational philosophy, marking a major step in the board’s global expansion.

The move is seen as an effort to enhance the competitiveness of CBSE schools abroad against international boards such as Cambridge International and the International Baccalaureate (IB).