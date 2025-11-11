CBSE to roll out Global Curriculum from UAE in April 2026

In April 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce its Global Curriculum to affiliated schools outside India, starting with those in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf nations.
The initiative aims to integrate international learning standards with India’s educational philosophy, marking a major step in the board’s global expansion.
The move is seen as an effort to enhance the competitiveness of CBSE schools abroad against international boards such as Cambridge International and the International Baccalaureate (IB).
Unveiling of the CBSE Global Curriculum 2026
The Global Curriculum was officially presented at the 31st annual and first international conference of the Sahodaya School Complexes held in Dubai.
The event, themed “Rooted in Wisdom, Rising with Vision – Reimagining Education through NEP 2020,” brought together over 800 school complexes and education professionals from India and the Gulf region.
There are currently 106 CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE, the largest network outside India.
Dr. Ram Shankar, Director of the CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence in Dubai, stated that the curriculum is presently in draft form. “We will have more discussions with stakeholders for finalising the curriculum, and it is likely to be rolled out next academic year,” he said.
Building on the CBSE-i Experience
The Global Curriculum builds upon the earlier CBSE-International (CBSE-i) programme launched in 2010, which introduced an inquiry-based, skill-oriented, and multidisciplinary approach rooted in Indian values.
Though discontinued in 2017 due to limited adoption, the CBSE- laid the groundwork for the new initiative.
The upcoming curriculum is designed specifically for overseas CBSE-affiliated schools, factoring in infrastructure needs, regulatory frameworks, academic calendars, and international teaching standards.
Other international and Indian CBSE schools will also have the option to adopt it.
CBSE’s Engagement with GCC Regulators
Senior officials and education regulators from GCC countries, including Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE—represented by Dubai’s KHDA, Abu Dhabi’s ADEK, and Sharjah’s SPEA—participated in discussions with CBSE representatives, the Indian government, and the Consul General of India in Dubai.
Key areas of discussion included:
• Curriculum contextualisation for foreign schools
• Teacher qualification and equivalence standards
• Global recognition of CBSE certificates
• Teacher training programmes
• Vocational and technical education pathways
Regulators commended Gulf-based CBSE schools for their high compliance, quality, and student performance, lauding the board’s commitment to balancing academic excellence with affordability.
Impact on CBSE Schools in the UAE
The Global Curriculum rollout in April 2026 will equip students in UAE-based CBSE schools with essential skills and adaptability for a globalised world while retaining the core strengths of Indian education.
Regulatory authorities such as KHDA, ADEK, and SPEA will support schools in aligning infrastructure, teaching quality, and academic practices with the new standards.
The initiative represents a strategic move toward enhancing CBSE’s international standing and reaffirming its commitment to preparing students for success in an increasingly interconnected global landscape.