CBSE to hold National Teachers’ Conference 2026 on AI and computational thinking

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will organise the National Teachers’ Conference (NTC) 2026 on the theme “Computational Thinking and Understanding AI,” as part of its wider efforts to strengthen teacher capacity and technology integration in schools.

According to a circular issued by the board, the conference will be held on November 20 and 21 in Pune and will bring together educators, school leaders, counsellors, special educators, and subject experts from CBSE-affiliated schools across India and abroad.

The conference aims to create a platform for educators to exchange ideas, classroom practices, and strategies for integrating artificial intelligence and computational thinking into teaching and learning processes. Sessions will include expert talks, panel discussions, workshops, and presentations focused on emerging educational technologies and interdisciplinary learning approaches.

CBSE said the event will explore foundational concepts of computational thinking, real-world applications of AI, and the role of subjects such as mathematics and computer science in developing analytical and problem-solving skills among students. Discussions will also examine how AI-related concepts can be introduced across different grade levels and disciplines.

Participation in the conference is open to principals, teachers, counsellors, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated schools. Interested participants can register online until August 31, 2026, though registrations may close earlier if available seats are filled.

Link to register: https://cbseit.in/cbse/training/offlineprog_ntc.aspx

The participation fee has been fixed at Rs 5,000 for principals and Rs 2,000 for teachers from schools in India. Educators from international CBSE-affiliated schools will be required to pay Rs 10,000.

CBSE has also invited educators to present innovative teaching practices, case studies, and classroom interventions related to AI and computational thinking. Teachers wishing to present at the conference will undergo a multi-stage selection process beginning with District Level Deliberations (DLDs), which schools have been directed to conduct locally. Selected entries will then be reviewed by a national-level expert panel before the final shortlist is announced.

The conference forms part of CBSE’s broader push to align school education with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises digital literacy, critical thinking, coding, and experiential learning as key components of future-ready education.