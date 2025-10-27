CBSE to develop new digital assessment platform for teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is developing a digital platform that will allow teachers from associated schools to create high-quality, competency-based examinations.

The project is one of the most significant technology-driven education changes since the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which calls for a fundamental shift from rote learning to assessing true understanding and application of knowledge.

The proposed platform, which is now in the request-for-proposal (RFP) stage, will function as a centralised hub for question generation, quality review, analytics, and assessment design, assisting teachers in creating both formative and summative evaluations based on established learning outcomes, News18 reports.

Teachers will have access to a vast number of questions organised by subject, class, and skill level. With easy digital tools, they may rapidly create both regular and final examinations that demonstrate true learning progress.

The CBSE’s new digital assessment platform will feature several tools designed to make testing more efficient, accurate, and transparent.

The core feature of the platform is a Central Question Bank containing a vast collection of questions organised by subject, class, and difficulty level.

An AI-based review system will automatically examine every question to ensure clarity, accuracy, and fairness, while a built-in plagiarism check will detect and remove any copied or repeated content to maintain originality.

To help schools and educators monitor progress, the platform will include a performance dashboard that provides real-time insights into student results and teacher activity.

It will also be fully integrated with the Teachers Integrated Formation System (TIFS) and other CBSE portals, allowing users to access all tools and data through a single, unified login.