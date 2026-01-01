CBSE to begin mandatory skill education training for teachers from January 5

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for one-day Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) to support the mandatory rollout of Skill Education for Classes 6 to 8.

The offline training sessions will commence on January 5, 2026, and will be conducted at various centres across northern India, according to a report by NDTV.

As part of its earlier directive, CBSE is moving ahead with the integration of skill-based learning at the middle school level. The training programmes will familiarise teachers with Kaushal Bodh activity books developed by NCERT, enabling them to effectively implement the new skill education framework.

The first phase of in-person workshops will be held at key locations across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and the Delhi-NCR region.

Sessions are scheduled in Varanasi on January 5 and 6, followed by programmes in Sonipat, Panipat and Gurugram in Haryana on January 7.

Lucknow will host a session on the same day, while multiple venues in Delhi-NCR, including Faridabad, Rohini, Modinagar, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, will conduct training sessions between January 8 and 10.

Principals and teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools have been advised to register by contacting the respective venue coordinators.

Designated contacts include CA Aditi Gulati for Varanasi and Dr Bindu Sharma for Faridabad.

The initiative forms part of CBSE’s broader effort to align school education with the National Education Policy, which emphasises early exposure to vocational and skill-based learning.

Detailed information is available on the CBSE Academic website, and schools may also contact the Department of Skill Education for further guidance.