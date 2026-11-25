The Supreme Court has clarified that students who have already opted for three languages under the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) three-language policy can continue with their existing choices. The clarification means they will not have to revert to studying two languages because of the transitional relaxation granted under the court's earlier directions.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the clarification on November 25 while hearing petitions challenging CBSE's three-language formula. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan appeared for the petitioners, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented CBSE, LiveLaw reports.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi said that students who had already chosen three languages should continue with them, while those who had not opted for a third language should not be compelled to do so.

The Chief Justice also clarified that students currently studying two languages could continue with the arrangement for the academic year, subject to taking up a third language the following year. He described the issue as a “human problem” and said the court did not want students to face disruption because of the transition.