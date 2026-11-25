The Supreme Court has clarified that students who have already opted for three languages under the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) three-language policy can continue with their existing choices. The clarification means they will not have to revert to studying two languages because of the transitional relaxation granted under the court's earlier directions.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the clarification on November 25 while hearing petitions challenging CBSE's three-language formula. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan appeared for the petitioners, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented CBSE, LiveLaw reports.
During the hearing, Justice Bagchi said that students who had already chosen three languages should continue with them, while those who had not opted for a third language should not be compelled to do so.
The Chief Justice also clarified that students currently studying two languages could continue with the arrangement for the academic year, subject to taking up a third language the following year. He described the issue as a “human problem” and said the court did not want students to face disruption because of the transition.
What is the transitional relaxation?
Under CBSE's three-language formula, students are required to study three languages, at least two of which must be native Indian languages. The policy has been challenged before the Supreme Court, with petitioners raising concerns over its implementation, including the treatment of English as a non-native language and the availability of teachers and learning materials.
Students in Classes 7, 8 and 9 have been granted transitional relaxation, allowing them to continue studying two foreign languages and one Indian language. The third language for these classes is to be assessed at the school level rather than through a Board examination.
According to LiveLaw, the court's September 28 order had also asked CBSE to consider extending the same relaxation available to Class 7 students to those in Class 6.
CBSE seeks clarification on earlier directions
CBSE approached the Supreme Court seeking modification of its September 28 order, submitting that the exemption granted to students in Classes 6 to 9 needed reconsideration because some students had already opted for three-language combinations.
During Wednesday's hearing, the Solicitor General raised concerns about students seeking to return to the earlier two-language arrangement and whether the relaxation would extend until Class 10. Justice Bagchi pointed out that the exemption available to Class 7 students already extended until Class 10.
The Solicitor General said CBSE could approach the court again if difficulties arose after the proposed clarification.
However, Sankaranarayanan opposed passing a modification order without hearing the petitioners. The Chief Justice subsequently clarified that the bench intended to protect students' existing choices and prevent institutions from interpreting the earlier directions in a way that would require those who had opted for three languages to return to two.
The matter is part of Yashica Bhandari Jain and Others v Union of India and Others, Writ Petition (Civil) No. 694 of 2026 and connected cases.