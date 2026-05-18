CBSE slashes revaluation fees, announces full refund if marks increase after review

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has significantly reduced the fees charged for post-result services, including obtaining scanned copies of answer sheets, verification of marks, and revaluation requests, following concerns raised by students after the declaration of Class 12 board examination results.

Under the revised structure announced by the board, students will now have to pay Rs 100 to obtain scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets and Rs 100 for verification of marks. The fee for revaluation or correction requests has been fixed at Rs 225 per question. CBSE has also announced that students whose marks increase after revaluation will receive a full refund of the review fee.

The move marks a major reduction compared to the earlier fee structure, under which students reportedly paid Rs 700 per subject for scanned copies of answer sheets and Rs 500 for verification requests.

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, said the revised fee structure was intended to improve accessibility and transparency in the review process for students.

The announcement comes amid wider discussions around CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, which was used extensively during the 2026 evaluation process. Addressing concerns raised by students and parents, officials clarified that the digital evaluation system was not new and had first been introduced by CBSE in 2014, though technical limitations had restricted its earlier expansion.

According to CBSE officials, nearly 9.8 million answer sheets were scanned and converted into digital PDF formats before being sent to evaluators this year. The board said it implemented a three-level verification system during scanning to ensure answer sheets were fully legible, complete, and securely coded before evaluation.

Officials also stated that more than 13,000 answer sheets that could not be scanned properly due to handwriting, ink quality, or legibility issues were shifted to manual evaluation.

The board has defended the On-Screen Marking system as a step toward reducing human error and improving consistency in evaluation. CBSE officials claimed that digital marking had helped eliminate issues such as totalling mistakes while also enabling better monitoring of evaluators. At the same time, the board acknowledged that students still had the right to seek verification and revaluation if discrepancies were suspected.

The revised fee structure follows criticism from students who argued that the earlier costs made the review process inaccessible for many families, particularly those applying for multiple subjects after the declaration of results.

Students can apply for scanned copies, verification, and revaluation through the official CBSE website within the timelines specified by the board following result declaration.