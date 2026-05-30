CBSE opens answer book verification, re-evaluation process from June 1



The board added that students with queries can contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or email resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.

The decision comes as CBSE prepares to begin post-result activities for students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer sheets.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) refuted the claims about On-Screen Marking (OSM) being compromised, stating that the URL circulating on social media is different from the portal used for the evaluation of answer books.

CBSE, in a statement on X, said that the portal used for evaluation was neither compromised nor does it have vulnerabilities. Earlier, the CBSE had shared the URL http://cbse.onmark.co.in, adding an extra 's' "inadvertently".

"In the previous post, the URL had an extra 's' inadvertently. So, the post has been reissued with the correct URL: http://cbse.onmark.co.in," the Board wrote on X. Sharing an update on post-result support, CBSE said that it received 4,04,319 applications for obtaining scanned copies of answer books, 11,31,961 answer books were requested by students, and 8,98,214 answer books have been furnished by the Board digitally.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan directed to depute a team of professors and technical experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, to assist the CBSE in ensuring a glitch-free re-evaluation process.

Earlier, several class 12 students attempted to apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) portal and reported technical glitches, including blank pages, unresponsive links and captcha-related issues, even as the board maintained that the website was functioning properly.

The CBSE on Tuesday opened the post-result facilities for students through its official websites, CBSE and CBSE Re-evaluation Portal, amid concerns over lower-than-expected Class 12 scores and the implementation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

However, many students alleged that they were unable to access the portal after the application window opened. Several candidates claimed that clicking on the re-evaluation link redirected them to a blank or non-responsive page.

Responding to the complaints, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said the portal was functioning properly and suggested that the issue could be related to internet connectivity.

Amid mounting criticism, the board has reduced the fee for verification and re-evaluation processes to Rs 100. The fee for obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets has been slashed from Rs 700 to Rs 100, while the verification fee has also been reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100. The fee for re-checking each question has been fixed at Rs 25.