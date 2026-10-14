CBSE Science Challenge 2026-27 Registration begins Today for Classes 8 to 10: Schools can apply until October 30

New Delhi, October 14: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the registration process for the CBSE Science Challenge 2026-27, an initiative aimed at encouraging scientific thinking, curiosity and problem-solving skills among school students.
According to CBSE Circular No. Acad-67/2026, dated October 13, affiliated schools can register students for the first round of the challenge from October 14 to October 30, 2026.
The competition is open to students of Classes 8, 9 and 10 studying in CBSE-affiliated schools. There is no participation fee for either round.
October 14–30, 2026: School registration for Round 1
November 2–13, 2026: Round 1 conducted at the school level
November 17–25, 2026: Registration of shortlisted students for Round 2
November 30–December 4, 2026: Tentative window for the computer-based Round 2
CBSE will announce the exact date of the second-round examination separately.
The challenge will take place in two stages.
In Round 1, participating schools will organise a multiple-choice question-based assessment using a question paper and scoring criteria provided by CBSE.
The first-round assessment will have a maximum duration of 60 minutes, with students evaluated on both accuracy and the time taken to complete the questions.
Schools must select six students for the next stage — the two best-performing students from each of Classes 8, 9 and 10.
In Round 2, the shortlisted students will participate in a computer-based Science Challenge conducted by CBSE.
The Board will issue online participation certificates to all second-round participants, while the best-performing students will receive appreciation certificates.
Schools must complete the registration process through the official Science Challenge portal at cbseacadit.nic.in/sc/.
They can log in using their List of Candidates (LOC) credentials and enter the number of students participating in the first round.
Registration is handled by schools, rather than through individual student applications.
CBSE has asked affiliated schools to encourage participation and help students develop critical thinking, inquiry and scientific reasoning skills.
For clarification, schools can contact cbsesciencechallenge@cbseshiksha.in or call 011-43354916.