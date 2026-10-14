CBSE Science Challenge 2026-27 Registration begins Today for Classes 8 to 10: Schools can apply until October 30

New Delhi, October 14: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the registration process for the CBSE Science Challenge 2026-27, an initiative aimed at encouraging scientific thinking, curiosity and problem-solving skills among school students.

According to CBSE Circular No. Acad-67/2026, dated October 13, affiliated schools can register students for the first round of the challenge from October 14 to October 30, 2026.

The competition is open to students of Classes 8, 9 and 10 studying in CBSE-affiliated schools. There is no participation fee for either round.