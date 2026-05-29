CBSE's three-language policy significant step towards preserving linguistic diversity: ABVP

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the ABVP national executive council meeting here.

"The decision taken by the CBSE to fully implement the three-language policy is a positive step towards the Indianisation of education and the strengthening of national unity," he said.

The ABVP believes that along with the study of languages, board examinations should also be conducted in accordance with the three-language framework so that this policy can be implemented more effectively, he said.