CBSE's digital evaluation system likely to continue next year; sources defend mechanism amid OSM controversy



Students also claimed that some answers were left unchecked, step marking was ignored in numerical subjects and marks awarded on pages did not match the final total reflected in the results.

Besides evaluation concerns, students complained of repeated technical glitches on the CBSE portal during the re-evaluation process.

"There are some issues with the portal because nearly 1.5 lakh hits are coming at the same time. The date has also been extended," the official said.

Dismissing claims that the entire system had failed, the official argued that social media had amplified isolated complaints.