CBSE rolls out re-evaluation results for Class XII candidates

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS): Sounding a caution against rumours, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that it has started releasing, in phases, the outcomes of Class XII verification and re-evaluation applications.
In a message on X, the Board said: “The CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII verification of issues observed and re-evaluation outcomes. The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87 per cent of the total applications received being declared today.”
“The outcomes of the remaining applications will be made available in phases and the entire process is expected to be completed soon,” the CBSE said.
Students can check the status of their applications at https://results.digilocker.gov.in, the Board said.
The CBSE had received more than 70,000 applications for post-result grievance redressal.
Of these, more than 63,000 were for re-evaluation, while over 7,000 were for verification of marks.
The Board’s portal allegedly faced malicious denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, a form of cyber assault intended to overload and crash the system, while the application window for verification and re-evaluation remained open from June 2 to June 7.
On Sunday, the CBSE assured students that every application had been processed through a robust, transparent and carefully monitored system to ensure fairness and accuracy.
“Students are advised not to believe rumours or unverified social media posts and to rely only on official CBSE communications for authentic information,” the Board said.
The CBSE offices would remain available to provide guidance and assistance to students, it added.
Earlier, Coempt Eduteck, the edtech company at the centre of the CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy, issued a clarification on June 18, stating that the scanners used by it were standard, industry-grade models utilised across the sector.
It also stated that its records were open for examination and scrutiny by government bodies.
“The scanners used by Coempt are standard, industry-grade models utilised across the sector. We upgrade our hardware year on year, and the scanning resolution is perfect,” the company said.
The Hyderabad-based firm denied allegations that tender conditions were altered to accommodate substandard hardware.
Clarifying the issue of blurred images of student answer sheets, as highlighted by a student and leading to a national controversy, the company said that the cases were being systematically reviewed in coordination with the relevant evaluation authorities.
Referring to a specific incident in which a CBSE student received another candidate's answer sheet, the edtech company clarified that the matter pertained to the physical scanning process rather than a software glitch, indicating that preliminary findings pointed to manual oversight.
The firm currently serves more than 35 universities and institutions across the country and processes nearly two crore answer booklets annually through services such as digitisation, on-screen marking, AI-assisted evaluation and question-paper management.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.