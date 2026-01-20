CBSE revises affiliation norms for school counsellors

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised its affiliation norms concerning the appointment and qualifications of Counselling and Wellness Teachers and Career Counsellors in affiliated schools.
The updated provisions were approved at a CBSE meeting held on November 26, 2025, with the objective of reinforcing mental health support systems and career guidance mechanisms for students.
As per the amended Clause 2.4.12, all CBSE-affiliated secondary and senior secondary schools must appoint qualified Counselling and Wellness Teachers (Socio-Emotional Counsellors) and Career Counsellors in the ratio of one counsellor for every 500 students enrolled in Classes IX to XII.
This revision replaces earlier norms that permitted part-time counsellors in schools with lower student enrolment.
The revised guidelines outline that Counselling and Wellness Teachers should possess a bachelor’s or master’s degree in psychology (clinical, counselling, applied, or educational), a master’s degree in social work with a specialisation in mental health or counselling, or a degree in any discipline along with a diploma in school counselling or child guidance and counselling.
Their responsibilities include socio-emotional learning, crisis intervention, identification of mental health concerns, coordination with parents and teachers, and maintaining confidentiality.
According to an NDTV report, the updated norms also mandate Counselling and Wellness Teachers to complete 50 hours of CBSE-preferred capacity-building programmes in psychosocial counselling.
Schools may also adopt the CBSE Counselling Hub and Spoke School Model to enhance counselling and student well-being services.
For career guidance, the amended clause requires schools to appoint one Career Counsellor for every 500 students in Classes IX to XII.
Eligible candidates must hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree in humanities, science, social sciences, management, education, or technology, and demonstrate competencies in career assessment, understanding of higher education pathways in India and abroad, research skills, and counselling of students and parents.
Career Counsellors must also complete 50 hours of CBSE-recommended capacity-building programmes.
The guidelines further clarify that in cases where a qualified Career Counsellor is not immediately available, schools may designate a trained teacher for the role. Such nominees are required to obtain the prescribed qualifications and competencies under the revised norms within two academic years.