CBSE revises affiliation norms for school counsellors

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised its affiliation norms concerning the appointment and qualifications of Counselling and Wellness Teachers and Career Counsellors in affiliated schools.

The updated provisions were approved at a CBSE meeting held on November 26, 2025, with the objective of reinforcing mental health support systems and career guidance mechanisms for students.

As per the amended Clause 2.4.12, all CBSE-affiliated secondary and senior secondary schools must appoint qualified Counselling and Wellness Teachers (Socio-Emotional Counsellors) and Career Counsellors in the ratio of one counsellor for every 500 students enrolled in Classes IX to XII.