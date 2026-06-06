COEMPT retained as CBSE takes over data hosting



New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has retained COEMPT Eduteck Pvt Ltd for scanning answer sheets on Saturday, during the ongoing re-evaluation process, while moving all data and records related to the On-screen marking (OSM) system from the vendor's servers to CBSE-controlled servers, an IIT official told ANI.



The IIT official associated with the security audit told ANI that COEMPT's OSM platform continues to be used for the re-evaluation process.

"COEMPT will scan the copies for re-evaluation," the official said.

When asked about whether COEMPT will be able to scan answer sheets despite its track record, the official said, "They scanned 40 crore pages, of which about 30,000 odd have problems. That means about 1 in 10,000 pages were problematic. Now they only need to scan problematic pages. So they should be able to scan without any problem."



As of June 4, the Board had received 70,433 applications through the post-result grievance redressal mechanism, including 7,314 applications for verification of marks and 63,119 applications for re-evaluation.