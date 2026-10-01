CBSE retains Class X pass criterion, drops subject-wise 33% rule for 2026-27

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn its proposed change to the Class X passing criteria for the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for the Class X board examination in 2027 will continue to follow the existing pass criterion, under which 33% marks are required in aggregate in each subject, combining the theory examination and internal assessment.

The board had earlier proposed that students would need to secure at least 33% marks separately in each subject in the external examination and internal assessment. The change was included in the Secondary School Curriculum for the 2026-27 session.

CBSE subsequently withdrew that provision. In a September 21 notification, the board said there was no change in the question paper design or assessment pattern for 2026-27 and that the passing criteria would remain the same as those applicable in 2025-26.