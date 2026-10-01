CBSE retains Class X pass criterion, drops subject-wise 33% rule for 2026-27

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn its proposed change to the Class X passing criteria for the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for the Class X board examination in 2027 will continue to follow the existing pass criterion, under which 33% marks are required in aggregate in each subject, combining the theory examination and internal assessment.
The board had earlier proposed that students would need to secure at least 33% marks separately in each subject in the external examination and internal assessment. The change was included in the Secondary School Curriculum for the 2026-27 session.
CBSE subsequently withdrew that provision. In a September 21 notification, the board said there was no change in the question paper design or assessment pattern for 2026-27 and that the passing criteria would remain the same as those applicable in 2025-26.
What is the current Class X pass rule?
Under the criterion retained by CBSE, students need to secure an overall 33% in each subject after combining their marks in the board examination and internal assessment.
For most Class X subjects, the assessment follows an 80:20 structure, with 80 marks allocated to the external board examination and 20 marks to internal assessment.
This means students are not required to separately cross the 33% threshold in the written examination and internal assessment under the criterion being followed for 2026-27.
CBSE's 2018 notification, which introduced the current system from the 2019 examinations, states that Class X students would have to secure an overall 33% in subjects, with the board examination and internal assessment taken together.
What had CBSE proposed earlier?
The CBSE's 2026-27 curriculum had proposed a separate 33% requirement for each subject. Students would have needed to secure 33% in the external board examination as well as 33% in internal assessment to pass.
The proposal would have changed the way students currently meet the qualifying requirement, particularly in subjects where stronger internal assessment marks can compensate for a lower score in the written examination.
The board has now deferred that change for the current academic session.
According to an Education Ministry official, the change could be considered again for the 2027-28 academic session. This would mean that the subject-wise requirement has been deferred rather than permanently abandoned.
What did CBSE say about the change?
CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj addressed the issue during the board's September 29 webinar on the List of Candidates process for the 2027 examinations.
Responding to a question on the Class X pass criterion, Bhardwaj said the board had withdrawn the decision requiring 33% marks for individual subjects and would continue with the earlier criterion.
The clarification came as schools are currently submitting candidate details for the 2027 Class X and XII board examinations.
Will the exam pattern change?
No. CBSE has said that the question paper design and assessment pattern for 2026-27 remain unchanged. The change is specifically about the pass criterion.