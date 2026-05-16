CBSE responds to concerns over Class 12 Result 2026

This year, the CBSE Class 12 pass percentage dropped to 85.2%, marking the lowest result performance in the last seven years. The board's pass criteria clearly mention that students must secure at least 33% marks separately in theory and practical examinations to pass a subject.

CBSE has announced that the re-evaluation process for Class 12 Result 2026 will begin from May 19. The board is expected to release the detailed schedule and fee structure for re-evaluation shortly on its official website.

Students who feel their marks are lower than expected must first apply for photocopies of their evaluated answer books. After reviewing the copies, students can then apply for verification or re-evaluation of specific answers. As per CBSE examination rules, candidates who fail in one subject may also become eligible for compartment examinations, provided they meet other pass criteria conditions.