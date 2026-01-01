CBSE reschedules 2026 Class 10 and 12 board papers slated for March 3

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a change in the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam schedule for 2026, postponing the papers that were earlier set for March 3. The board said that the decision was taken due to administrative reasons.
For Class 10 students, the March 3 exams have been rescheduled for March 11. In the case of Class 12, the Legal Studies paper scheduled for that day will be held on April 10 instead. The revised Class 10 date applies to several subjects, including Tibetan, German, NCC (National Cadet Corps) , Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Business, and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy.
CBSE has clarified that all other exam dates will remain the same and has asked schools to share the updated information with students and parents at the earliest. The Class 10 board exams will continue from February 17 to March 18, while Class 12 exams will now conclude on April 10, a few days later than originally planned. As usual, all papers will be conducted in a single morning shift starting at 10.30 am.
The board had released a tentative timetable in September and finalised it with a few changes in November. Nearly 45 lakh students are expected to appear for board exams this year, covering 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12.
A major change this year is the introduction of two exam editions for Class 10 students. The first phase, which is compulsory, will be held from February 17 to March 6. A second, optional phase will take place from May 15 to June 1, giving students another chance to improve their scores or make up for a less-than-ideal first attempt. Results for the first phase are expected in April, while the second-phase results will be announced in June. The final marksheet will carry the best score from the two attempts, moving away from the idea of a single, high-pressure final exam.