CBSE reschedules 2026 Class 10 and 12 board papers slated for March 3

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a change in the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam schedule for 2026, postponing the papers that were earlier set for March 3. The board said that the decision was taken due to administrative reasons.

For Class 10 students, the March 3 exams have been rescheduled for March 11. In the case of Class 12, the Legal Studies paper scheduled for that day will be held on April 10 instead. The revised Class 10 date applies to several subjects, including Tibetan, German, NCC (National Cadet Corps) , Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Business, and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy.