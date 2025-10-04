CBSE reopens LOC portal for Board Exam 2026; final deadline October 11

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the List of Candidates (LOC) submission portal for the Board Exam 2026.

Schools can submit the LOC online at cbse.gov.in until October 8, 2025, with a late fee accepted up to October 11, 2025.

The move comes after many schools missed the earlier deadline.

According to the official notice, “All Principals who have still not submitted their LOC are therefore directed to ensure that the LOC for their respective schools is completed and submitted within prescribed timeframe with late fees. Schools failing to submit their LOCs by the final deadline will bear full responsibility for the non-compliance and any resulting consequences, including the ineligibility of their candidates to appear for the Board Examinations 2026.”

CBSE has already released the tentative datesheet for Class 10 and 12 exams, scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026. Class 10 exams will conclude on March 9, while Class 12 exams are set to end on April 9, 2026. Most papers are scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, with some subjects running from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Around 45 lakh students across India and 26 other countries are expected to appear for exams in 204 subjects. Schools and candidates are advised to check the official CBSE website for detailed information.