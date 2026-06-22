CBSE declares post-result verification and re-evaluation for 87% of Class XII applicants

New Delhi (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the phased release of Class XII verification and re-evaluation outcomes, stating that more than 87 per cent of the total applications received have already been processed and declared.

In a post on X, CBSE informed students that the remaining applications would be released in phases and assured them that the entire process would be completed soon.

"Dearest students, CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes. The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be made available in phases, and the entire process is expected to be completed soon," CBSE said.

The board advised students to check the status of their applications through the official DigiLocker results portal and urged them not to rely on unverified information circulating on social media.

"CBSE assures students that every application has been processed through a robust, transparent, and carefully monitored system to ensure fairness and accuracy. Students are advised not to believe rumours or unverified social media posts and to rely only on official CBSE communications for authentic information," the board added.

CBSE also stated that its offices would remain available to provide guidance and assistance to students during the process.