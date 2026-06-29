CBSE defends evaluation system after allegations by Class 12 candidate

New Delhi (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava's recent claims regarding irregularities in revaluation results, calling them "factually incorrect" and a "blatant lie."

In an official statement, the CBSE noted that Shrivastava claimed in a social media post that his marks increased by only one in two of his subjects, and that there was no increase in his Physics score. The board clarified, however, that after re-evaluation, Shrivastava's Physics score actually increased by nine marks.

The CBSE further stated that 99.7 per cent of the applications received for revaluation following the declaration of the Class 12 results have been processed. The remaining applications are in the final stages of review, and those results will be announced soon.

Additionally, the board noted that in 2025, the process of declaring revaluation results began on June 27 and concluded on July 11.

Earlier, Vedant Shrivastava had garnered headlines after he made an 'X' post in May this year, showcasing the alleged swap of his original physics answer sheet with another student's, triggering an online row related to irregularities in the evaluation of CBSE Class 12th answer sheets.

Earlier on June 21, the CBSE announced the phased release of Class XII verification and re-evaluation outcomes, stating that more than 87 per cent of the total applications received have already been processed and declared.

In a post on X, CBSE informed students that the remaining applications would be released in phases and assured them that the entire process would be completed soon.

"Dearest students, CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes. The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be made available in phases, and the entire process is expected to be completed soon," CBSE said.