CBSE re-evaluation schedule could complicate KEAM admissions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After days of uncertainty, CBSE has opened the revaluation window for hundreds of students who alleged that anomalies in the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system led to unexpectedly low scores in the Class XII examinations.

However, students in Kerala, who have appeared for the state engineering entrance exam (KEAM), are unlikely to benefit, as the revised marks may not be available before the deadline for submitting Plus Two scores for preparation of the final rank list.

The controversy erupted after the CBSE introduced a digital evaluation system for the 2025 Class XII exams, replacing the conventional method of marking physical answer scripts. Under OSM, examiners assess scanned answer sheets on a digital platform. After the results were announced, students across the country, including Kerala, reported unusually low marks and discrepancies in subject-wise scores.

In Kerala, engineering admissions are based on a 50:50 weightage system, with equal importance given to entrance exam scores and Plus Two marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Students said any unfair reduction in board exam marks could hurt their admission prospects.

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), which had kept the mark-submission process on hold, has now fixed June 7 as the deadline. “Since CBSE has allowed students to apply for revaluation till June 6, it is unlikely that revised marks will be available before the KEAM deadline,” said Reshmii G Nair, a parent.

Students have submitted representations to the state government seeking an extension. “We will examine all aspects and take a decision,” Higher Education Minister Roji M John told TNIE.

A total of 40,959 students from Kerala cleared the CBSE Class XII examination this year. In 2025, 18,284 CBSE students appeared for KEAM, with 2,960 figuring among the top 5,000 engineering ranks. Meanwhile, some parents have demanded a reduction in the weightage given to Plus Two marks in the KEAM rank list this year.

“Given the exceptional circumstances, the government should either rely solely on entrance examination scores or adopt the model followed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where Plus Two marks carry only 25% weightage,” said parent Dr Ramya George.

However, CEE sources said any major change after the publication of the KEAM prospectus and entrance examination scores would be difficult and could invite legal challenges. Officials expressed hope that national regulators such as the AICTE would permit extensions to the admission schedule, enabling the state to give extension to the mark submission deadline.

This story has been written by Sovi Vidyadharan.