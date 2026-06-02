CBSE re-evaluation portal operating smoothly, few technical issues being addressed promptly: Sources



In a post on X, CBSE Headquarters informed students that the portal had become operational and urged them to follow the application process carefully.



"Dearest Students, The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE! Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation," CBSE HQ said.



The portal will remain till midnight of June 6, 2026. CBSE has fixed the fee structure at Rs 100 per answer book for verification of issues in scanned copies and Rs 25 per question for re-evaluation of answers. The payment of fees will be accepted only through online modes, including UPI, credit card, debit card, or net banking, ensuring a fully digital and streamlined process.