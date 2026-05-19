CBSE Re-evaluation portal faces glitches as students report access issues; board says website working fine

New Delhi: Several Class 12 students attempting to apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) portal reported technical glitches, including blank pages, unresponsive links and captcha-related issues, even as the board maintained that the website was functioning properly.



The CBSE on Tuesday opened the post-result facilities for students through its official websites, CBSE and CBSE Re-evaluation Portal, amid concerns over lower-than-expected Class 12 scores and the implementation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.