CBSE re-evaluation costs draw Rahul Gandhi's criticism

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Centre over the CBSE re-evaluation process and associated costs, alleging that the education system is being run like a business where students are forced to pay for correcting institutional errors.

Sharing a video clip of his interaction with CBSE students affected by issues linked to the Board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, Gandhi alleged that students are being unfairly burdened by re-evaluation expenses.

“Beware of pickpockets - today, they are sitting right inside the CBSE. If your marks are incorrect due to a CBSE error, what do you get? A bill: Digital scanned copy: Rs. 100 per subject. Re-totalling: Rs. 100 per paper. Re-evaluation: Rs. 25 per question,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

A student may have to spend up to Rs 2,000 merely to ensure accurate evaluation of their answer sheet, Gandhi claimed, while questioning the revenue generated by the Board through re-evaluation requests.

“Just imagine the revenue CBSE is generating when 400,000 students have submitted such applications,” he said.