CBSE portal withstands cyber threats, continues functioning

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said its re-evaluation and verification portal came under multiple cyberattack attempts on the very first day of the application process. However, the board said the platform remained fully operational despite the attacks.
The portal, which became operational on Tuesday, June 2, functioned normally from 7 a.m. onwards, CBSE said.
In a post on X, the board revealed that the platform was targeted by a large-scale denial-of-service (DoS) attack, which generated nearly 1.5 million hits within just two minutes. In addition, more than one lakh attempts were made to gain unauthorised access to files hosted on the system.
"While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks," the board said.
Despite the attacks, the portal continued to function smoothly, with over 16,000 students successfully completing their submissions by 3 p.m., according to CBSE.
The board said it had further refined the platform based on student feedback, including extending session time limits to make the process more convenient and user-friendly.
"Our teams remain vigilant and responsive to ensure our dearest students are facilitated in all ways possible," the statement said.
According to an official CBSE notice, the portal will remain open until midnight on June 6. During this period, eligible students can apply for verification of discrepancies identified in their scanned answer books and seek re-evaluation of specific answers if they are dissatisfied with the assessment.
CBSE clarified that only students who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets are eligible to avail themselves of the verification and re-evaluation facilities.
As part of the revised process, students are required to log in through their accounts on the CBSE website and complete Aadhaar authentication before accessing the portal. The board said Aadhaar verification has been introduced to strengthen security and ensure proper identity verification.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.