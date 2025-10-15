CBSE opens window for Class 10 & 12 students, parents & schools to correct enrollment data

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a circular reminding schools, parents, and students to review and fix any mistakes in the List of Candidates (LOC) data for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2025-26.

According to the official announcement, the correction window for LOC data opened on October 13 and will end on October 27. This follows earlier notices dated August 27, 2025, and September 18, 2025, in which CBSE requested school principals to provide accurate student information.

CBSE stated that after submitting the LOC, students and parents receive a data verification slip to check for mistakes in important details like their names, parents' names, date of birth, or subjects chosen. The correction window allows students, parents, and schools to make such changes before board examinations.

The Board has also issued an advisory to parents, stressing that they must ensure:

The candidate's name, date of birth, and parents' names are appropriately entered and written (not in abbreviated form).

The surname is mentioned, especially for students wishing to study abroad, because it is necessary in various countries.

The date of birth matches the information in the passport, if accessible.

Subjects have been filled out carefully, as no modifications will be permitted after the correction window closes.

CBSE stated clearly that no additional opportunity for revisions in LOC data will be allowed after October 27. Schools have been ordered to notify all students and parents about the correction window and to ensure that any necessary revisions are submitted within the specified time frame.