CBSE opens portal for verification, re-evaluation of board exam answer sheets

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday opened the online portal for verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their board exam evaluation.

According to the board, the facility is available only to those students who have obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

"The portal for applying for Verification of Issues observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book and Re-evaluation of answers has been made live on June 2, 2026. Students can avail the facility of verification of issue(s) observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book, if any and re-evaluation of answer(s) if not satisfied with the evaluation," the CBSE said.