CBSE opens LOC correction window for Classes 10, 12; deadline Nov 7

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened a six-day correction window for the List of Candidates (LOC) data of students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the 2026-27 academic session. Schools can make corrections from November 2 to November 7, the Board said in a circular dated November 2.

The correction facility follows the submission of LOC details by CBSE-affiliated schools. The Board had earlier informed schools that data verification slips would be generated for each candidate after the LOC submission deadline, allowing schools and students to identify errors in the submitted information.

Corrections can be made to details such as a student's name, father's name, mother's name, guardian's name, date of birth and subjects offered. The Board has clarified that no further changes or corrections will be accepted after the scheduled window closes on November 7.

CBSE has urged parents to carefully verify their wards' personal information, including their names and date of birth. It has also advised that names should be entered in their expanded forms rather than abbreviations, as several documents may require the full names in the future.

Parents have been asked to ensure that surnames are included, particularly if their children plan to pursue education or travel abroad, as several countries require them in official documents. They must also check that the date of birth is accurate and that the details submitted in the LOC match the information in the student's passport, wherever one has been issued.

The Board has further emphasised that subject entries for both Classes 10 and 12 must be checked carefully, as no changes to subjects will be permitted after the correction schedule.

CBSE said the correction window is intended to give schools, parents and students another opportunity to ensure that accurate information is recorded in the LOC. This, it added, would help facilitate the smooth conduct of the board examinations.

The Board has asked all affiliated schools to inform students and parents about the schedule and submit any required corrections within the stipulated period. It has reiterated that no additional opportunity for correcting LOC data will be provided thereafter.