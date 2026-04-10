CBSE mandates third language in Class 6 within a week, directs schools to start immediately

Significantly, the board clarified that the absence of prescribed textbooks will not be accepted as a reason for delay. Schools have been asked to use locally available books and teaching materials until official textbooks are released. “The textbooks will be made available shortly.

However, schools are directed to start teaching R3 from Class 6 immediately,” CBSE said. The directive also requires schools to formally declare the third language they plan to offer and update the details on the OASIS portal. CBSE added that its regional offices will monitor the implementation to ensure compliance.

The move carries long-term academic implications. According to the board, only those languages introduced at the Class 6 level will be available as options in Classes 9 and 10. This makes early decisions crucial for both schools and students.