CBSE makes vocational education compulsory for Class 9, revises Class 10 board exam rules

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised its scheme of studies for Class 9 students in the 2026–27 academic session, making vocational education compulsory and setting out the board examination and passing rules that will apply when the batch reaches Class 10 in 2027–28.

The revised guidelines, issued on October 29, require students to study nine subjects, including three languages, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Art Education, Physical Education and Well-being, and Vocational Education. Students can also choose an optional subject from a list of 57 subjects.

The changes apply to students currently in Class 9. Those appearing for their Class 10 board examinations in 2026–27 will continue under the existing scheme.