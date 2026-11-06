CBSE makes geotagged photos mandatory for Class 10, 12 practicals in winter-bound schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued detailed instructions for conducting Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments in winter-bound schools for the 2026-27 academic session. The board has made photographic documentation mandatory, requiring schools to upload a group photograph of every practical examination batch through an app-based link.

According to the circular, the assessments will be conducted from November 9 to December 19, 2026. The schedule applies exclusively to winter-bound schools, which remain closed during January because of winter conditions. CBSE will issue a separate circular for schools following the regular academic calendar.

The board has directed schools to upload one group photograph of each batch during the practical examination. The photograph must include all students in the batch, the external examiner, internal examiner and observer, wherever appointed. All faces must be clearly visible, and the laboratory where the examination takes place must also appear in the photograph.

The photographs will be uploaded through an app link provided by CBSE. The system will geotag and time-stamp each image, with schools also required to submit details such as the batch number, total number of batches, date and time of the assessment.