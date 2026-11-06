CBSE makes geotagged photos mandatory for Class 10, 12 practicals in winter-bound schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued detailed instructions for conducting Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments in winter-bound schools for the 2026-27 academic session. The board has made photographic documentation mandatory, requiring schools to upload a group photograph of every practical examination batch through an app-based link.
According to the circular, the assessments will be conducted from November 9 to December 19, 2026. The schedule applies exclusively to winter-bound schools, which remain closed during January because of winter conditions. CBSE will issue a separate circular for schools following the regular academic calendar.
The board has directed schools to upload one group photograph of each batch during the practical examination. The photograph must include all students in the batch, the external examiner, internal examiner and observer, wherever appointed. All faces must be clearly visible, and the laboratory where the examination takes place must also appear in the photograph.
The photographs will be uploaded through an app link provided by CBSE. The system will geotag and time-stamp each image, with schools also required to submit details such as the batch number, total number of batches, date and time of the assessment.
Batch size capped at 30 students
CBSE has stipulated that schools can form batches of up to 30 students for each subject. If the number of candidates exceeds 30, practical examinations and project assessments must be conducted in two or three sessions a day, depending on the school's laboratory infrastructure.
Schools may divide a batch into smaller groups of 15 students for laboratory work and written assessments. However, the practical or project assessment for the complete batch must be finished on the same day, and marks must be uploaded for the batch together.
For Fine Arts, assessments must be conducted in two sessions, irrespective of the number of candidates.
Students not listed in LOC cannot appear
The board has instructed school principals to prepare the final candidate lists using the online List of Candidates (LOC) submitted to CBSE. Students whose names do not appear in the official list will not be permitted to take the practical examinations, project assessments or internal assessments.
For Class 10, the internal assessment will be conducted only once by the school. The marks awarded will also apply to candidates appearing for the second board examination. Schools must therefore complete the assessment and upload marks for all candidates within the prescribed schedule.
CBSE has warned that marks must be checked carefully before submission. No corrections will be allowed after marks have been uploaded. Schools must begin uploading marks from the first day of the examination window and complete the process by December 19. The board has stated that it will not grant an extension.
External examiners and rescheduling rules
For Class 12 practical examinations and project assessments, CBSE will appoint external examiners. Schools cannot make alternative arrangements at their own level. The board has also said that practical examinations conducted by an examiner who has not been appointed by CBSE will be cancelled.
Schools must contact their respective regional offices if they have not received details of external examiners or observers. The appointed external examiner must be present throughout the assessment. Schools are also required to ensure that laboratories, equipment, chemicals and other necessary materials are ready before the examinations begin.
Students who are absent on the scheduled date may be rescheduled within the notified examination window. Schools must mark such candidates as 'Re-scheduled' in the online system. CBSE will not entertain requests for special permission to conduct assessments beyond the prescribed dates.
The board has also directed schools to maintain records of examination dates, batch-wise attendance, examiner details and staff deployed for the assessments. Payments to all examination personnel will be processed only through the Integrated Payment System (IPS).
Regular-session schools to get separate schedule
The November-December schedule does not apply to CBSE-affiliated schools following the regular academic calendar. Under the board's examination schedule, practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments for these schools are set to begin on January 1, 2027.