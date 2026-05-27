CBSE likely to open Class 12 verification and re-evaluation portal on May 29

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to activate the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer books by May 29, according to the latest post-result support update issued by the board.

In a status bulletin released on May 26, CBSE said it is continuing to provide scanned copies of evaluated answer scripts to students through its official portal and registered email IDs as part of its post-result transparency process.

The board stated that all pending requests for scanned answer books are likely to be completed by May 27.

According to the data shared by CBSE, students have submitted more than 4.04 lakh applications seeking scanned copies of answer books, covering nearly 11.32 lakh answer scripts. So far, around 8.98 lakh evaluated answer books have already been furnished digitally.

“CBSE is continuing to provide scanned copies of evaluated answer books to students through its official portal and registered email IDs,” the board said in its latest update.

The development comes amid ongoing scrutiny over the board’s new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and technical glitches faced by students during the post-result process. Several students and parents had reported difficulties accessing answer sheets, login failures and payment-related issues on the portal.

CBSE recently clarified that there was no breach in its actual OSM evaluation system after claims of vulnerabilities surfaced online. The board stated that the alleged hacking incident involved only a testing platform containing dummy data and not the live evaluation portal used for board exam assessment.