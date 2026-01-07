CBSE begins psycho-social counselling initiative for students

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), reaffirming its commitment to the holistic well-being of students, will commence 1st phase of its annual free Psycho-Social Counselling Services for examinees of Classes X and XII from 06 January 2026, continuing till 01 June 2026, according to an official statement.



This initiative is aimed at addressing examination-related stress and emotional well-being, enabling students to approach their forthcoming Theory Exams, scheduled to begin from 17 February 2026, with confidence, balance, and mental clarity.



Some of the key features of student support include a 27x7 helpline. Students may dial 1800118004 and access round-the-clock support in Hindi and English through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The service provides practical guidance on stress-free preparation, effective time and stress management, responses to frequently asked questions, and important CBSE-related contact information to be utilised by students whenever required, according to an official statement.